March 29 Markel Corp :

* Markel announces notes tender offer

* Commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $250 million of its 7.350 pct senior notes due 2034

* Commenced tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of its 7.350 pct senior notes due 2034, 7.125 pct senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)