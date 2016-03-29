BRIEF-Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business
* Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business
March 29 AVG Technologies NV
* AVG Technologies welcomes Jeff Ross as its new chief financial officer
* Jeff Ross will be succeeding outgoing CFO John Little who will remain through completion of transition duties
* Ross is joining company in early April and will assume title of CFO day following Q1 earnings announcement
* Ross will also be a member of average's management board, pending shareholder approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business
* State of Nevada extends Wells Fargo banking agreement until 2021