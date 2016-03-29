March 29 BiopharmX Corp

* Announces pricing of public offering to raise $4.3 million

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.6 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 1.8 shares of common stock

* Public offering price of $1.20 for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase 0.5 of a share of common stock