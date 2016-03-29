March 29 Match Group Inc

* Tinder acquires Humin

* Tinder announces acquisition of Humin, a contextual relationship and contact management platform

* Under terms of agreement, Tinder acquires Humin's technology and IP

* Tinder says in addition, Humin leadership and many members of team will work for Tinder on an ongoing basis

* Founders Ankur Jain and David Wyler will join Tinder's team as VP of product and VP of partnerships, respectively