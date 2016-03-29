GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy
March 29 Exfo Reports Second
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 sales $59 million to $64 million
* Quarter results for fiscal 2016
* Q2 sales $53.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.6 million
* Q3 ifrs net earnings are expected to range between us$0.03 and us$0.07 per diluted share
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday.