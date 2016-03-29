BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Asterias Biotherapeutics :
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and reviews the company's three clinical-stage cell therapy programs
* Q4 loss per share $0.13 including items
* Q4 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $608,000
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results