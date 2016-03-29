March 29 Cas Medical Systems Inc

* Casmed sells neonatal intensive care disposables product line

* Sale is in amount of $3.35 million

* Cas medical systems inc says will reclassify results of neonatal product line to discontinued operations effective with quarter ending march 31, 2016