BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
March 29 Cas Medical Systems Inc
* Casmed sells neonatal intensive care disposables product line
* Sale is in amount of $3.35 million
* Cas medical systems inc says will reclassify results of neonatal product line to discontinued operations effective with quarter ending march 31, 2016
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.