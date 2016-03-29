March 29 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Cp files definitive proxy statement regarding shareholder proposal for ns annual meeting, welcomes opportunity to meet with ns board

* Cp files definitive proxy statement regarding shareholder proposal for ns annual meeting, welcomes opportunity to meet with ns board

* Says continue to see tremendous opportunity and enormous potential in proposed business combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)