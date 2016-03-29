March 29 Claire's Stores Inc

* Q4 sales fell 2.4 percent to $402.6 million

* Claire's stores, inc. Reports preliminary unaudited fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year results

* Claire's stores inc q4 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Claire's stores inc says recorded an estimated goodwill impairment charge of $126 .4 million during 2015 q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)