BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
March 29 Claire's Stores Inc
* Q4 sales fell 2.4 percent to $402.6 million
* Claire's stores, inc. Reports preliminary unaudited fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year results
* Claire's stores inc q4 same store sales fell 0.2 percent
* Claire's stores inc says recorded an estimated goodwill impairment charge of $126 .4 million during 2015 q4
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results