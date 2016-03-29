BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Northwestern Corp
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share view $3.20 to $3.40
* Says a 3 - 2 decision from montana public service commission to disallow replacement power costs from a july 2013 outage at colstrip unit 4
* Says decision will result in an approximately $9.7 million pretax charge to earnings in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mpsc ultimately disallowed $8.2 million of replacement power costs and an additional $1.5 million of portfolio modeling costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results