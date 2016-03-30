Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
March 30 (Reuters) -
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Tallgrass Development announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Rockies Express pipeline
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Deal for $440 million
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Transaction has been approved by applicable boards of both Tallgrass and Sempra
* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Signed purchase agreement with unit of Sempra U.S. Gas and Power to acquire Sempra's 25 percent interest in Rockies Express pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio