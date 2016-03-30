March 30 (Reuters) -

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Tallgrass Development announces agreement to acquire additional interest in Rockies Express pipeline

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Deal for $440 million

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Transaction has been approved by applicable boards of both Tallgrass and Sempra

* Tallgrass Energy GP LP - Signed purchase agreement with unit of Sempra U.S. Gas and Power to acquire Sempra's 25 percent interest in Rockies Express pipeline