March 30 (Reuters) -

* Raytheon Co - India to acquire raytheon stinger missiles

* Raytheon Co - Indian ministry of defence has signed an agreement with u.s. Department of defense to acquire stinger air-to-air missiles made by raytheon company

* Raytheon Co - As part of deal, india will receive 245 stinger air-to-air missiles