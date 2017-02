March 30 (Reuters) -

* Opko Health Inc - Opko receives complete response letter from fda for rayaldee new drug application

* Opko Health Inc - No new clinical studies requested

* Opko Health Inc - The complete response letter did not cite any safety, efficacy or labeling issues with regard to rayaldee

* Opko Health Inc - Co's third-party manufacturer has committed to respond promptly to fda's observations to ensure early resolution