* UrtheCast reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results and announces 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue c$78 million to c$83 million

* Company expects its Q1 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be negative

* Qtrly revenue of c$13.4 million versus c$11.9 million