March 30 Contravir Pharmaceuticals

* Contravir pharmaceuticals Inc pricing underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of up to 4.9 million shares of common stock, warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares of co at combined price of $1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)