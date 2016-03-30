BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Contravir Pharmaceuticals
* Contravir pharmaceuticals Inc pricing underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock
* Pricing of underwritten public offering of up to 4.9 million shares of common stock, warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares of co at combined price of $1.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.