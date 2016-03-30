BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Spark Energy Inc
* Spark energy Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of class a common stock by selling stockholder
* Pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of its class A common stock held by retailco
* Pricing secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of class a common at a price to public of $18.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.