* Spark energy Inc announces pricing of secondary offering of class a common stock by selling stockholder

* Pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of its class A common stock held by retailco

* Pricing secondary public offering of 1.5 million shares of class a common at a price to public of $18.00 per share