UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
March 30 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc
* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC signs agreement to sell scoop/stack assets in Oklahoma
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says deal valued at $280 mln
* Proceeds from sale will be used to reduce borrowings under company's reserve-based credit facility
* Says Vanguard anticipates providing updated operating and financial guidance for 2016
* Says sale to entities managed by Titanium Exploration Partners, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.