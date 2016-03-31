BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
March 31 Vishay Precision Group Inc
* Purchase price for this business is approximately $11.0 million
* VPG will finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and third party borrowings
* VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire pacific instruments
* Purchase price for this business is approximately $11.0 million
* Will finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and third party borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.