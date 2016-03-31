March 31 Cara Operations Ltd

* Announces purchase Of St-Hubert

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of groupe St-Hubert Inc

* Deal for $537 million

* Transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted net earnings per share

* Combined businesses to achieve an estimated $10 million of annual run-rate synergies within 3 years

* Intends to finance acquisition with credit facility upsized to $700 million and $50 million from issuance of cara subordinate voting shares

* Scotiabank, syndicate of lenders have provided Cara with fully committed credit facilities for full purchase price plus transaction expenses

* As a result of St-Hubert acquisition, Cara now expects it will exceed its 5-7 year growth targets