March 31 Cara Operations Ltd
* Announces purchase Of St-Hubert
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of
groupe St-Hubert Inc
* Deal for $537 million
* Transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted net
earnings per share
* Combined businesses to achieve an estimated $10 million of
annual run-rate synergies within 3 years
* Intends to finance acquisition with credit facility
upsized to $700 million and $50 million from issuance of cara
subordinate voting shares
* Scotiabank, syndicate of lenders have provided Cara with
fully committed credit facilities for full purchase price plus
transaction expenses
* As a result of St-Hubert acquisition, Cara now expects it
will exceed its 5-7 year growth targets
