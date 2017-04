March 31 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Actions semiconductor reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $11.5 million to $12 million

* Q4 revenue $11.9 million versus $13.9 million

* Net loss attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders for Q4 of 2015 was $0.162 per diluted ADS

* In Q1 of 2016 company expects revenue to be above year ago levels