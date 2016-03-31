BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
March 31 (Reuters) -
* Shareholders of Opta Minerals approve amalgamation in connection with acquisition of Opta Minerals by Speyside Equity
* Says 96.27% of the votes casted were in favour of transaction
* It is anticipated that amalgamation will be completed on or about april 6, 2016
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.