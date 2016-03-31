Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 Newstar Financial Inc :
* Newstar sells asset-based lending business to Sterling National Bank
* Deal for approximately $112 million in cash, net of debt repayment, fees and transaction expenses
* Expects to recognize a gain on sale in Q1 of 2016
* Newstar Financial Inc says deal structured as sale of Newstar's ownership interests in NSBC and generated net proceeds of approximately $117 million
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg