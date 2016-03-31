Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 Wintrust Financial Corp :
* Wintrust financial corporation announces the closing of the acquisition of Generations Bancorp, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg