March 31 BGC Partners Inc :

* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the first quarter of 2016

* Sees Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 13 percent to 21 percent and to be between $635 million to $680 million

* Anticipated Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to increase by between about 13 percent and 21 percent,to be between $635 million to $680 million

* Sees Q1 pre-tax distributable earnings to increase by about 6 percent to 26 percent and to be in range of $80 million to $95 million

* Expect FY 2016 real estate services distributable earnings revenues to increase by about 20 percent to $1.2 billion versus $1 billion in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)