March 31 BGC Partners Inc :
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the first quarter of
2016
* Sees Q1 of 2016 distributable earnings revenues to
increase by about 13 percent to 21 percent and to be between
$635 million to $680 million
* Sees Q1 pre-tax distributable earnings to increase by
about 6 percent to 26 percent and to be in range of $80 million
to $95 million
* Expect FY 2016 real estate services distributable earnings
revenues to increase by about 20 percent to $1.2 billion versus
$1 billion in 2015
