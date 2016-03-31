EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 31 Canada Competition Bureau
* Iron mountain to sell records management assets in six major cities to resolve competition concerns following its acquisition of recall
* To address competition concerns competition bureau has reached consent agreement with iron mountain incorporated
* Bureau concluded iron mountain's acquisition of recall would likely have resulted in loss of competition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.