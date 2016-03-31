Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 Morningstar Inc
* Morningstar, inc. Acquires rightpond, provider of defined contribution and defined benefit business intelligence for financial services firms
* Morningstar inc says terms were not disclosed
* Will rebrand rightpond under morningstar name
* Co will continue to offer rightpond as a standalone capability until it is integrated into morningstar data and morningstar direct sm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg