BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
March 31 Southern Company, Powersecure Announce The Termination Of The Hart
* Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Companies expect to complete transaction by end of q2 of 2016
* Says u.s. Federal trade commission has granted early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.