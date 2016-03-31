Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 Sterling Bancorp :
* Sterling Bancorp acquires Newstar Business Credit LLC
* Says acquisition is priced at 127 pct of tangible book value
* Sterling Bancorp says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2016 and 2017
* Purchase price is $112 million with 100% of consideration paid in cash
* Says purchase price included a premium of 5.9% of gross loans which is equal to $19.5 million
* Says deal has an estimated internal rate of return exceeding 20% and a tangible book value earn-back period within 2.5 years
* Says NSBC's leadership team and support staff joined sterling's experienced asset-based lending division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg