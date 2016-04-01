BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
March 31 Baytex Energy Corp :
* Baytex announces amendments to bank credit facilities
* Says amendments include reducing our credit facilities to US$575 million
* Says amendments include reducing our credit facilities to US$575 million
* Expect to realize savings of approximately C$8 million in 2016 from lower interest expense and standby fees
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July