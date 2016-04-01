BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
March 31 Gaming And Leisure Properties:
* Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
* Upsized previously announced underwritten public offering from 19 million shares to 25 million shares at $30 per share
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July