BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Heatherdale Resources Ltd
* Heatherdale announces resignation of President & CEO
* Patrick Smith has resigned as president and chief executive officer and as a director of Heatherdale
* Scott Cousens, Chairman, will assume role of interim president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July