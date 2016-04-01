BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regeneron And Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients
* Regeneron - Two placebo-controlled phase 3 studies evaluating investigational Dupilumab in adult patients met their primary endpoints
* Regeneron - "We plan to submit a regulatory application in Q3 of this year"
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July