April 1 (Reuters) -

* Regeneron And Sanofi announce positive Dupilumab topline results from two Phase 3 trials in inadequately controlled moderate to-severe atopic Dermatitis patients

* Regeneron - Two placebo-controlled phase 3 studies evaluating investigational Dupilumab in adult patients met their primary endpoints

* Regeneron - "We plan to submit a regulatory application in Q3 of this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )