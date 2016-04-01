April 1 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry reports software and services growth of 106 percent for Q4 and 113 percent for fiscal 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $487 million versus I/B/E/S view $563.2 million

* Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $2.62 billion as of February 29, 2016

* Continues to anticipate positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA for full 2017 fiscal year

* "expects to grow software and services at around 30 percent"

* Non-GAAP revenue breakdown for quarter was about 32% for software and services, 29% for service access fees, 39% for hardware, other revenue

* Blackberry had over 3,600 enterprise customer wins in quarter

* Approximately 70% of Q4 software revenue was recurring