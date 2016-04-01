BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero resources and antero midstream announce resignation of christopher r. Manning from the board of directors
* Neither antero resources nor antero midstream has plans to fill vacated board seats in near term
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July