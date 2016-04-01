BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier secures firm order for 20 bombardier challenger 350 aircraft
* Based on 2016 list prices for standard-equipped aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately $534 million us.
* "for competitive reasons, customer will remain undisclosed at this time"
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July