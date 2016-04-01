Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 1 Ct Real Estate Investment Trust
* Ct real estate investment trust announces agreement to acquire and lease back distribution centre property in calgary, alberta
* Total investment of approximately $84 million
* To acquire a facility of approximately 660,000 square feet and seven acres of excess land from sears canada inc
* Transaction remains subject to standard closing conditions and is expected to close in april 2016
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg