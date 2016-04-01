April 1 Umh Properties Inc

* Umh properties, inc. Prices public offering of 8.0% series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Pricing of a registered direct placement of 2 million shares of its 8.0% series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock at $25.50/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)