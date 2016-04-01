Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 1 Biotelemetry Inc
* Announces the acquisition of the ePatch division of Delta Danish Electronics, Light and Acoustics
* Transaction consisted of upfront consideration of $3.0 million in cash and $3.0 million in biotelemetry restricted stock
* Transaction also consists of potential for an additional performance-based earn-out of up to $3.0 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
