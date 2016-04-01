April 1 Biotelemetry Inc

* Announces the acquisition of the ePatch division of Delta Danish Electronics, Light and Acoustics

* Transaction consisted of upfront consideration of $3.0 million in cash and $3.0 million in biotelemetry restricted stock

* Transaction also consists of potential for an additional performance-based earn-out of up to $3.0 million in cash