BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Omnicom Group Inc
* Omnicom Group Inc. Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.55per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July