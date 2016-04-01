BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc
* Griffin announces stock repurchase program
* Co may repurchase up to $5,000,000 of its outstanding common stock
* Stock repurchase program will expire on may 10, 2017
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July