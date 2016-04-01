BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 1 Avante Logixx Inc
* Avante logixx inc. Announces acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths Ltd.
* Says deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.6 million
* Acquisition of 70% equity interest in City Wide Locksmiths immediately accretive to avante
* Says Danny Shearer, city wide locks' president, will remain with company as its president
* Dividend policy has been instituted by city wide locks, intended that board declare dividends quarterly to its shareholders
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.