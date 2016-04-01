BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 1 Magal S3 Acquires Aimetis Corp
* Says Senstar, its fully owned acquired Aimetis for an enterprise value of approximately US$14 million
* Says expect acquisition to be increasingly accretive to Magal from 2017
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.