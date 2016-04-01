BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Iradimed Corp
* Iradimed corporation provides regulatory update and schedules first quarter conference call
* Says Notified By FDA On March 23, 2016 That Co's 510(K) Application was denied with a finding of non substantial equivalence
* Says company intends to appeal this determination to a higher level within agency
* Says company intends to appeal this determination to a higher level within agency
* Company anticipates submitting its appeal to FDA by April 23, 2016
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July