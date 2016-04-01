April 1 Iradimed Corp

* Iradimed corporation provides regulatory update and schedules first quarter conference call

* Says Notified By FDA On March 23, 2016 That Co's 510(K) Application was denied with a finding of non substantial equivalence

* Says company intends to appeal this determination to a higher level within agency

* Company anticipates submitting its appeal to FDA by April 23, 2016