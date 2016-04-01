BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Hologic Inc
* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2037 are eligible to convert
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July