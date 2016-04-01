BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 LaSalle Hotel Properties
* LaSalle Hotel Properties appoints Kenneth G. Fuller chief financial officer
* Says Fuller succeeds Bruce A. Riggins, who will leave the company
* Says Riggins will continue to serve as the company's chief financial officer for the transitional period
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July