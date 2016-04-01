Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 1 Community Health Systems Inc
* Unit acquired an 80 percent ownership interest in 20-bed Physicians' Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas
* Community Health Systems announces acquisition of Fayetteville, Arkansas hospitals Source text for Eikon:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg