BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc
* Appliance Recycling Centers of America reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 earnings
* Q4 revenue fell 18.1 percent to $26 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July