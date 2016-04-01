BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 Aberdeen International Inc
* Aberdeen updates mine operations at African Thunder Platinum
* Decided to temporarily suspend mining operations at smokey Hills platinum-palladium mine effective immediately
* To suspend operations and focus on planning and permitting required to optimize production and costs in future
* Major shareholders of ATP, Aberdeen and Pala investments are reviewing options to restructure financial position of ATP
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July