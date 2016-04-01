BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 CI Financial Corp
CI financial reports assets under management
Assets under management at march 31, 2016 of $108.9 billion and total assets of $142.9 billion
Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July