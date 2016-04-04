BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :
* Hewlett Packard Enterprise to divest its equity stake in Mphasis to Blackstone
* Blackstone has agreed to purchase at least 84 pct of HPE's stake in Mphasis for INR 430 per share
* HPE's stake is valued at approximately $825 million
* Co plans to renew current master services agreement with Mphasis for another 5 years in connection with this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'